Isabelle (Emond) Alix, 94, of Manchester, passed away on July 20, 2020.
Born in Nashua, she was the eldest child of the late David C. Emond and Albina Boulay. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from Milford High School.
In 1947, she received her teaching degree from Keene Teachers College (now Keene State College) and taught in Marlborough, Westmoreland, and Ashland, NH.
In 1951, she married Ulysse L. Alix, who predeceased her in 2008. She and Ulysse raised their family in Greenville, where she was a substitute teacher in the local schools as well as the school district bookkeeper. In the early 1970s, she began teaching ESL to adults which she did for several years.
In 1979, she and Ulysse moved to Milford where they resided for several years after retirement. In 2006, she moved to the Meetinghouse in Manchester and most recently Courville at Manchester.
Isabelle loved listening to opera and classical music. In her later years, she and several friends formed a group of music lovers who prepared musical programs for residents at her senior living community. She also loved playing Wii bowling with her friends and enjoyed countless card games with her friends as well. When her friends weren't available to play games, she enjoyed playing games on her computer.
She was also an avid reader, enjoying a variety of genres and was always interested in lively conversation and discussion. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting relatives in California and Texas in early retirement. She loved her grandchildren and found limitless joy in watching them grow up and become adults.
She is survived by daughters, Mary-Ellen Alix of Quincy, MA and Martha Carignan and husband Paul of Penacook; grandchildren, Michael Garth of Quincy, MA, Louis Alix-Garth and wife Ran of Mansfield, MA, Benjamin Carignan and partner Annabelle Royer of Penacook and Julianne Oakley and husband Ryan of Norwich, Norfolk, UK; great-grandchildren, Destinee Alix-Garth and Louis Alix-Garth, Jr, both of Mansfield, MA; her brother Leonard Emond and wife Julie, of Milford; sister-in-law Rachel Emond of Fort Worth, TX.
She was predeceased by her youngest brother, Paul Emond, who passed away three weeks prior on June 29.
SERVICES: A private memorial service was held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the NH Food Bank.
