Ivan Dubois, 18, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
Ivan was born in Nashua on Sept. 1, 2000, and is the beloved son of Raquel Escalera and Anthony Dubois.
He will forever be remembered for always expressing his talent and love of music and art often. He truly loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.
Ivan is survived by his mother Raquel Escalera and her husband Domingo Serrano of Manchester, his father Anthony Dubois and his fiancee Stephanie Dichard of Nashua, and his sisters, Magdalys Serrano, Jade M. Dubois, and Makenzie Dubois. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Kevin Serrano, his stepsisters, Jennybeth Serrano and Mya Morgan; his maternal grandmother, Angela Escalera of Puerto Rico; his paternal grandparents, Donna Marie Duffina of Nashua and Denis Dubois of Florida; as well as several cousins and many friends.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to Ivan's visitation on Tuesday, April 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.
A funeral service will take place at noon in the funeral home and interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Nashua.
To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.Anctil-Rochette.com.
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2019