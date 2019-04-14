Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ivan Dubois, 18, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.



Ivan was born in Nashua on Sept. 1, 2000, and is the beloved son of Raquel Escalera and Anthony Dubois.



He will forever be remembered for always expressing his talent and love of music and art often. He truly loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.



Ivan is survived by his mother Raquel Escalera and her husband Domingo Serrano of Manchester, his father Anthony Dubois and his fiancee Stephanie Dichard of Nashua, and his sisters, Magdalys Serrano, Jade M. Dubois, and Makenzie Dubois. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Kevin Serrano, his stepsisters, Jennybeth Serrano and Mya Morgan; his maternal grandmother, Angela Escalera of Puerto Rico; his paternal grandparents, Donna Marie Duffina of Nashua and Denis Dubois of Florida; as well as several cousins and many friends.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to Ivan's visitation on Tuesday, April 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.



A funeral service will take place at noon in the funeral home and interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Nashua.



To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit

Ivan Dubois, 18, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.Ivan was born in Nashua on Sept. 1, 2000, and is the beloved son of Raquel Escalera and Anthony Dubois.He will forever be remembered for always expressing his talent and love of music and art often. He truly loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.Ivan is survived by his mother Raquel Escalera and her husband Domingo Serrano of Manchester, his father Anthony Dubois and his fiancee Stephanie Dichard of Nashua, and his sisters, Magdalys Serrano, Jade M. Dubois, and Makenzie Dubois. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Kevin Serrano, his stepsisters, Jennybeth Serrano and Mya Morgan; his maternal grandmother, Angela Escalera of Puerto Rico; his paternal grandparents, Donna Marie Duffina of Nashua and Denis Dubois of Florida; as well as several cousins and many friends.SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to Ivan's visitation on Tuesday, April 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.A funeral service will take place at noon in the funeral home and interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Nashua.To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.Anctil-Rochette.com Funeral Home Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

21 Kinsley Street

Nashua , NH 03060-3844

(603) 883-3041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close