J. Brent Loy
Dr. J. Brent Loy, husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor and plant breeder died July 24, 2020 at age 79, from sarcoma cancer. He spent his last days with his family at their New Hampshire home. His last words were to tell his wife of 37 years, Sarah, that he loved her.

Brent was born to John and Lorraine Loy in Borger, TX and spent most of his childhood in Bountiful, UT, graduating from Bountiful High in 1959. He went on to get his bachelor's degree in horticulture from Oklahoma State University and master's and doctoral degrees in genetics and horticulture from Colorado State University before accepting a professorship at the University of New Hampshire in 1967, where he taught classes and conducted research for over five decades, releasing 100 commercial varieties of squash, pumpkins, & melons. Brent is survived by wife Sarah and three children Jamie, Laura, and Reed Loy and his wife Linden Rayton, grandchildren Laurel and Julian, step-mother Chieko Loy and husband Larry Schultz, brother John Loy and wife Liliana Gonzalez, sister Lorna Loy, brother Bert Loy, many beloved cousins, siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews. Full obituary and memorial information can be found at www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
