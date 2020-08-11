J. Donald Madore, 88, a long-time resident of Bedford, entered into eternity with Our Blessed Lord, August 6, 2020, after a period of declining health; his daughter Michele was by his side.
Don was born in Van Buren, ME, the son of Donat and Annie Madore, May 7, 1932. Prior to graduating Presque Isle High School (1950), he joined the Maine Army National Guard for one year. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War (1950-1954) as a Communications Specialist at South Ruislip Air Force Base, England. Having met his wife Louise (Michaud), at a dance in Van Buren upon his return to the states, they married June 23, 1956 and resided in Presque Isle, ME where their 3 children were born. He worked for a short time as an appliance salesman for Sears before becoming a MetLife insurance agent. The family moved to Bedford in 1968 when Don was promoted to District Manager. A lifelong Catholic, he was a parishioner of St Elizabeth Seton Parish for more than 50 years.
As an insurance agent with MetLife, Don garnered many awards. In the early 1980's he was in the top 10 of salesmen in the country. He qualified for Presidents Conference year after year, providing opportunities for he and Louise to travel to Disneyland (CA), Las Vegas and Hawaii. He worked hard to provide a living for his family that enabled Louise to be home with the children he so dearly loved. In 1994, he retired after a distinguished 33-year career.
Since his retirement, he served as a volunteer driving instructor for 55-Alive, a bus driver for Birch Hill Retirement Community and UNH Manchester, as well as providing free transportation for aging adults who could no longer drive. He was a Third Degree Member of Council #12988, Knights of Columbus, the US Air Force Association, Catholic War Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America
and a generous financial supporter of many veterans organizations throughout the US. He was a true patriot, who loved his country and saluted each veteran he passed, thanking them for their service.
Don was loved by many. A people-person, he had a way of making others feel welcomed and appreciated. He was witty, kind, generous, hardworking, industrious, and possessed a smile that wouldn't quit. He loved his family, old war movies, story telling, swing dancing, and Frank Sinatra. He spent many hours in his woodworking shop where he created and built furniture pieces that are now family heirlooms.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Louise. He is survived by his children: David Madore of Norwich CT, Lynn Madore of Hartford VT, and Michele Paquette and husband Jeffrey, of Pittsfield, NH; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas, Aimee, Emily, Lauren, Anna Rose, John, Jacinta, Christoper and Sarah; 5 great grandchildren, sisters Carol and Bobbi; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Catholic Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Rd., Bedford. Committal immediately following at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 221 Orange St., Manchester, NH 03104.
