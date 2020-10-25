J. Edward Gagnon, 89, of Manchester, NH passed away on October 18, 2020. Born in Manchester on March 19, 1931, "Ed" was a son of the late J. Arthur Gagnon and Antoinette Lussier Gagnon. He shared 59 years of marriage with his wife, Gertrude (Corriveau), who passed away in 2010. He spent the last nine years of his life with his loving companion, Kathleen Bayko of Manchester, NH.
Edward was raised in Manchester, NH where he graduated from Manchester West High School. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force. His 35-year career in printing management began in Manchester and brought him to the States of Maine, Connecticut and New York. His employment included Robertson Paper Box, Montville, CT ; Connecticut Printers, Bloomfield, CT; and, Howell Packaging, Elmira, NY where he retired in 1995. During his career, he earned an MBA from the University of New Haven.
Edward was an avid cribbage player and wooden boat enthusiast-- meticulously restoring his own wooden boat. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Parish of the Transfiguration. A talented musician, Ed thoroughly enjoyed listening and playing music and in his younger days, had a band of his own. He loved the Big Band Era and the music of Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman. He loved to travel and was a long-time member of the Elks Club and American Legion.
A loving and devoted father, Edward is survived by his son, Charles Gagnon and wife Pamela of Waterboro, ME; daughter Linda Penkes of East Haddam, CT; son Steven Gagnon of New London, CT; daughter Lisa Taylor and husband Edward of Ballwin, MO; and Lori Quintas and husband LTG Leopoldo Quintas, Jr. of Fort Bragg, NC. He is survived by his brother, Leo Gagnon and his wife Sue of Lynn Haven, FL ; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary Penkes, who passed away earlier this year.
There will be a private Funeral Mass at Sainte Marie Parish followed by Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Edward's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net