J. Keith Lamarre, 45, passed away on August 2 due to heart failure after a lengthy battle with alcohol addiction.



Keith will be remembered for his unwavering love and loyalty to his family and friends and his unique sense of humor. More than anything, he loved to make people laugh.



His favorite place was Weare, NH where he grew up. He found peace in nature and loved to fish with friends.



Keith is survived by his son Asa, parents Joseph and Diane, sister Kim and her husband Seth Wall, nieces, Grace and Abigail, and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.



A private service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Keith's memory please pay forward the love and kindness that Keith showed us all.



Please remember to treat others with kindness and patience - you never know what others are dealing with under their tough exterior.



