J. Keith Lamarre
J. Keith Lamarre, 45, passed away on August 2 due to heart failure after a lengthy battle with alcohol addiction.

Keith will be remembered for his unwavering love and loyalty to his family and friends and his unique sense of humor. More than anything, he loved to make people laugh.

His favorite place was Weare, NH where he grew up. He found peace in nature and loved to fish with friends.

Keith is survived by his son Asa, parents Joseph and Diane, sister Kim and her husband Seth Wall, nieces, Grace and Abigail, and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Keith's memory please pay forward the love and kindness that Keith showed us all.

Please remember to treat others with kindness and patience - you never know what others are dealing with under their tough exterior.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
August 5, 2020
My brother Keith was one of a kind. He had a quirky sense of humor that always made me laugh. I don't know how he found all of those crazy t-shirts he loved to wear. He loved nature. I remember wandering the woods in Weare with him looking for orange salamanders. We had so many great memories in the camp my dad built in Weare. So many weekends spent there with family. And then my parents built the log cabin, which Keith loved. We had such great memories there together. I will find comfort in those memories in the coming days, weeks, months and years. I love you Keith.
Kim
Sister
