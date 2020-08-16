Jackie Danielson, 66, of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Goffstown, N.H., passed away on Thursday, July 30, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jackie was a banker for years and a manager at First Alliance and Southern NH Bank, but her true passion was her family and friends.
With years of going to the beach, going on cruises, vacationing at Disney World, or some other adventure, Jackie knew how to live. She visited Europe, the Mediterranean, Mexico, and traveled the world with her husband, her family, and her "rowdy" friends. Jackie was always busy having fun with her husband and friends at Tamiami Village. From dances to karaoke - she was the life of the party with her passion for living life to the fullest. She enjoyed many relaxing summers at her camp on the shores of Egg Pond in Lincoln, Maine. She will always be remembered for her smile, her laugh, her entertaining spirit, her kindness, selflessness and above all, her heart.
Jackie leaves her husband of 24 years, David Danielson; her parents, Conrad and Beatrice Levasseur; her five kids: Matt Dugre, of Williston, Vt., and grandchildren Khloe, Skyler and Colby; Don Danielson, of Burbank, Calif.; Brad Danielson and wife, Carla, of Dover, N.H.; daughter, Lisa Lempke, her husband, Rick, and grandson, Elliott, of Derry, N.H.; and David Danielson Jr. and his fiance, Jennifer Bourque, of Pembroke, N.H. Jackie also leaves her sisters, Nanette Toler, Lisa Roy and husband, Yvon, and brother, Bill Edwards. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and too many friends to fit on this page from N.H., Lincoln, Maine, and Tamiami Village. She will be greatly missed by her beloved pet dogs Toby aka "Taco" and Rusty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jackie Danielson to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.