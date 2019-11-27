|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
PEABODY, Mass. - Jackson E. Frechette, 13, of Peabody, passed away accidentally on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of Carisa Prescott of Manchester, N.H., and Daniel Frechette and his wife Tara of Peabody. Raised in Manchester, N.H., and Peabody, he was currently an eighth-grade student at J. Henry Higgins Middle School in Peabody where he was loved by all his teachers and fellow students.
Jackson enjoyed spending time at the YMCA in Peabody and had recently taken up boxing as a hobby. He was a happy, sensitive, caring and loving young man who will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, family members include his siblings, Trevor Prescott and Alexa Frechette of Manchester, N.H., and Aaron Frechette of Peabody; his grandparents, Christopher Frechette, Carina Frechette, Donald Prescott and his wife, Charleen, Traci Canavan and James Canavan and his wife, Rhonda; his aunts, Joanna Frechette, Jessica Frechette, Meghan Canavan, Rachel Kelley, Kellie Canavan and Amy Acord; his uncles, Timothy Prescott and his wife, Lisa and Ed Frechette; and many cousins, including Tyson Prescott and Mya Winslow.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Nov. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m in Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Mass.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. in Calvary Christian Church, 47 Grove St., Lynnfield, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the J. Henry Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., Peabody, Mass. 01960.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
