Jacob "Jake" John McDonald, 31, of New Boston, NH passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, surrounded by his family. He was born May 28, 1987 in Manchester to Dennis and Susan (Robichaud) McDonald.
Jake worked as a Tree climber at John C. Brown, but in his spare time enjoyed spending his days with his daughters, Elizabeth and Savannah, his stepsons Joe and Cody, his wife Brandi, and his brother Cody. One of Jake's passions was racing dirt bikes, which he did with his brother for many years, both competitively and leisurely. Even when Jake himself was not racing, he was always on the sidelines supporting Cody.
Jake was a big family man and was always there for anyone at anytime of the day.
He was loved by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a service held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover st. Manchester, NH on June 7th from 6pm-8pm.
