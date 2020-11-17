Jacoby C. Adamtzikis, 4 of Manchester, became an angel in heaven on November 12, 2020
Born in Manchester on December 18, 2015, he is survived by his mother, Elpiniki I. Adamtzikis; his father Emery Kwizera; three sisters, Jaylah M. Pereira, Keira M. Adamtzikis, and Via R. Porter; one brother, Devin R. Porter; and several other family members
Jacoby was a sweet, happy little boy who loved to play. He had the most beautiful smile and loved everyone, especially his sisters and brother. He will be forever in his family's hearts and truly loved and missed by all.
SERVICES: A visitation with masks and strict social distancing will be from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A celebration of Life will take place at 7pm on Wednesday at Shiloh Community Church, 55 Edmond St., Manchester, NH 03102. Burial will be private to family. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made to Jacoby's Family Relief Go Fund Me Account at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/t22n63-family-relief
