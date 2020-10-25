1/1
Jacqueline B. MacLellan
1936 - 2020
Jacqueline B. MacLellan, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at home in Hooksett.

The daughter of Ferdinand Napoleon Bournival and Marie Antoinette Leveille Bournival, she was born Nov. 12, 1936, in Manchester, where she resided all her life.

She graduated from St. George's High School in Manchester, studied at Saint Anselm College, and worked in the insurance business. She married her beloved husband, George R. MacLellan, in 1959. Together they raised four children. They made their home in Manchester, where she was active in her community, serving on the Board of the Manchester Girls Club, leading Brownie and Cub Scout troops, and working for decades for the betterment of her community through politics.

A hard-working Democrat, she served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention of 1976 to nominate President Jimmy Carter. She was dedicated to the ways of New Hampshire politics, spending countless hours addressing envelopes and housing campaign volunteers. Until the end of her life, she stayed up to date on the issues facing our state and country, and supported candidates who she believed would improve the lives of others.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt, her family was as large as it was important to her. She possessed a magic touch with babies, birthday cakes, and holiday decorations. She loved to trade books, play golf or dominos, and gather with dear friends. Whether in Manchester, Rye Beach, N.H., or Placida, Fla., she brought large groups of loved ones together often until her very last days.

She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George. She is survived by their four children, Mary E. MacLellan of Aptos, Calif., Jacqueline M. Russell of Warwick, R.I., Susan C. MacLellan of Merritt Island, Fla., and C. Peter MacLellan of Manchester, N.H. She is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne B. Matson of Naples, Fla., and Charlotte B. Pasquerella of West Springfield, Mass.; as well as 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by seven siblings, Richard Bournival, Robert Bournival, Pauline B. Atkinson, Roger Bournival, Albert Bournival, Jeannette B. Magarian, and Marguerite B. White.

Services: A memorial Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 207 Hemlock Street, Manchester. Or join us remotely at https://saintcatherineparishnh.com/. The livestream link is found near the bottom of the page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Sisters of the Holy Cross https://www.sistersofholycross.org or Precious Blood Monastery https://www.srspreciousbloodnh.org.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
6 entries
October 24, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Laura Atkinson
October 24, 2020
I remember Jackie just as Amanda so beautifully spoke of her at the end of her lovely Mass. I feel blessed to have known her and to have had the privilege of calling her "Aunt Jackie" You are all in my prayers at this time of your loss. Denise Raiche-Casinghino
Denise Raiche-Casinghino
Friend
October 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Aunt Jackie's passing. Although we didn't know her growing up - when we finally connected with her as adults she made us feel like we were accepted no matter the time or distance. She has left an indelible impression and I will miss her. Love and prayers to all of her family.
Kathleen Boost
Family
October 22, 2020
a loved one
October 21, 2020
Rest in peace, JB. It was my pleasure having had you as a friend for so many years.
Jerome Duval
Friend
October 21, 2020
Dear Jackie, Robert, Lauren, Allana,
I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Love, Jane
Jane Wallace
Friend
