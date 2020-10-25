Jacqueline B. MacLellan, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at home in Hooksett.
The daughter of Ferdinand Napoleon Bournival and Marie Antoinette Leveille Bournival, she was born Nov. 12, 1936, in Manchester, where she resided all her life.
She graduated from St. George's High School in Manchester, studied at Saint Anselm College, and worked in the insurance business. She married her beloved husband, George R. MacLellan, in 1959. Together they raised four children. They made their home in Manchester, where she was active in her community, serving on the Board of the Manchester Girls Club, leading Brownie and Cub Scout troops, and working for decades for the betterment of her community through politics.
A hard-working Democrat, she served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention of 1976 to nominate President Jimmy Carter. She was dedicated to the ways of New Hampshire politics, spending countless hours addressing envelopes and housing campaign volunteers. Until the end of her life, she stayed up to date on the issues facing our state and country, and supported candidates who she believed would improve the lives of others.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt, her family was as large as it was important to her. She possessed a magic touch with babies, birthday cakes, and holiday decorations. She loved to trade books, play golf or dominos, and gather with dear friends. Whether in Manchester, Rye Beach, N.H., or Placida, Fla., she brought large groups of loved ones together often until her very last days.
She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George. She is survived by their four children, Mary E. MacLellan of Aptos, Calif., Jacqueline M. Russell of Warwick, R.I., Susan C. MacLellan of Merritt Island, Fla., and C. Peter MacLellan of Manchester, N.H. She is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne B. Matson of Naples, Fla., and Charlotte B. Pasquerella of West Springfield, Mass.; as well as 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by seven siblings, Richard Bournival, Robert Bournival, Pauline B. Atkinson, Roger Bournival, Albert Bournival, Jeannette B. Magarian, and Marguerite B. White.
Services: A memorial Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 207 Hemlock Street, Manchester. Or join us remotely at https://saintcatherineparishnh.com/
. The livestream link is found near the bottom of the page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Sisters of the Holy Cross https://www.sistersofholycross.org
or Precious Blood Monastery https://www.srspreciousbloodnh.org
.