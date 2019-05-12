Guest Book View Sign Service Information Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service 309 S Main St Haverhill , MA 01835 (978)-374-0000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service 309 S Main St Haverhill , MA 01835 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline C. Lancaster, 75, longtime resident of E. Wakefield, NH and Haverhill, beloved wife of James, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.



Born in Brewster, MA on October 11, 1943, she was lovingly known as Jackie and Lovie by family and friends. Jackie was the loving daughter of the late John and Dorothy Devine. She was the youngest of five children, sixteen years younger than the four older siblings. She was raised on the Cape and moved to Salem, NH as a teenager and she attended schools in the Brewster area and attended Woodbury High in Salem, NH. Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the epitome of a Mom, always involved, always concerned, and knew every important moment in her children and grandchildren's lives. She loved Big and shared a feisty side, too. Family was everything to her.



Jackie loved shopping for a bargain. She had the gift of gab, making friends, and procuring many a deal with her persuasive and charming personality. She enjoyed dining out, loved jewelry and accessories, loved Camping and life on the Lake, and loved the Celtics and the Red Sox in her retirement years. She was a great listener, was inquisitive and wise, and could talk for hours with someone she just met.



Jackie and her devoted husband Jim recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They raised their family in Haverhill and, together, they built their Log Cabin Home on Belleau Lake in E. Wakefield, NH. It is here where they have enjoyed their retirement years since 2002. Jackie and Jim had a talent for gardening and landscaping. Every home displayed their beautifully manicured creations. Jackie loved any gathering with family and friends and loved following and attending her grandchildren's activities. She loved parties and cookouts and was, herself, a great cook and culinary enthusiast.



Jackie is survived by her devoted husband, James, her children Lorre Moulton and her children Taylor, Cassidy, Dillon, Olivia, and Jacob of Floral City FL, Kelley and Eric Egnet and their children Ryan (Tabby) and Kyle of Haverhill and Forth Worth, TX, Dean Welch of Deltona, FL and his children Shane and Alex of Vermont, Aaron and Susan Lancaster and their children Ty, Jack, and Abby of Haverhill, and Tara and Adam Holmes and their children Hanna and Mason of Haverhill. She also leaves her great grandson, Cohen Moulton.



Celebration of Jackie's Life will take place on Sunday, May 19, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 So. Main Street, Haverhill from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Period of reflection will begin by 1:30 PM.

