GOFFSTOWN - Jacqueline V. Fournier, 89, of Goffstown, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, after a steady decline in health.



Jackie was born in Boston, Mass.



Before retiring, she worked for New England Telephone.



Jackie enjoyed bike riding, swimming, horses, the outdoors and family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Ted, who passed away in 2000; and her brother, Richard, who passed away in 2018.



Family members include her son, Brian (Therese) of Goffstown; her daughter, Sandy (Daniel) Duda of Goffstown; her grandsons Brendan (Amanda), and Eric (Emelyne); her granddaughter, Sydney; and her great-grandchildren, Harper, Caleb, Briea, Jacklyn, Jesse, Josie and Kayla.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. A celebration of life will follow at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.

