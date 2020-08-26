1/1
Jacqueline L. (Buzzell) Hickox
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline L. (Buzzell) Hickox of Amherst, N.H., died on Aug. 21 after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Jackie was born in Concord, N.H., on Sept. 4, 1935, to Marguerite (Morrill) Buzzell and Arthur Forrest Buzzell. Jackie attended Concord High School, graduating in 1952.

Jackie was still working full-time at Southern New Hampshire University as the office manager in the school of arts and sciences where she had been employed for over 40 years.

She was a social butterfly and loved nothing more than going out for dinner and a Cosmo with her many friends. She also enjoyed going on cruises, and spending time traveling in the motor home with George and Buzz, especially to Shore Hills in Boothbay Harbor, Maine and to Amish Country. Jackie also loved to shop and found joy in buying gifts for her girls and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her four children and grandchildren. "Gigi" was truly the glue of the family, and loved hosting family gatherings.

She is survived by her life partner, George Anderson; daughters, Cheryl Hart and her husband, Don Gilbert, Brenda Laliberte and her husband, Roland, Jerri Clayton, and Jill Hickox; grandchildren, Shayla Hart and her wife, Ashley, Kyle Clayton, Cameron Clayton, Jacqueline Madeja, Annika Madeja; and great-granddaugher Addelynn Bland and her beloved dog, Buzz.

Memorial contributions may be made to Merrimack Home Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054, https://www.hhhc.org/how-to-help/memorial-gifts/ or any local animal shelter of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 26, 2020
I knew Jackie from work and looked forward to talking to her whenever I had the opportunity! She was forthright and funny, and had a way of connecting with people right away. I am grateful to have known her. Sending my deepest sympathy to her family.
Katherine Lackey
Friend
August 26, 2020
we will miss you and love you very much Jackie...many weekends were spent with you and a lifetime of friendship.
Stephen Greene
Friend
August 25, 2020
I'm going to miss seeing you at work and all the vacation conversations we had. I'll also never forget our cruise together out of Tampa with our cruise friends and family. I'll miss you my friend!
Rich Burnham
Coworker
August 25, 2020
I love you Mamma Jackie. A woman who lit up more lives than she realized.
Jennifer Vaughn
Friend
August 25, 2020
My heart if broken. Jackie was,”Mom” to me. As I am certain she was to so many. I don’t think a person could dislike her.
My love to you George and all the kids. I will see you soon.
Jennifer Vaughn
Friend
August 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Susan and Peter McAlpine
Peter McAlpine
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved