MANCHESTER - Jacqueline Marie (Bilodeau) Fortin, 82, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Jacqueline was born on June 7, 1936, in Lac Megantic, Canada. She married Henri Fortin on Sept. 12, 1959, to whom she was married to 51 years until Henri's death in 2010.
Family members include two daughters, Diane Thayer and Sonya Koenig; son-in-laws, Kenneth and David; four grandchildren, Scott Fortin, Ryan Koenig, Lauren and Alec Thayer; a great-grandson Camron Fortin.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her sisters Yolande, Jeannine and Lionette; and brothers Marcel, Jean and Claremont.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A service is planned for Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony's of Padau, 172 Belmont St. Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Smile Train. www.smiletrain.org.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019