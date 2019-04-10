Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Marie Fortin. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Jacqueline Marie (Bilodeau) Fortin, 82, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.



Jacqueline was born on June 7, 1936, in Lac Megantic, Canada. She married Henri Fortin on Sept. 12, 1959, to whom she was married to 51 years until Henri's death in 2010.



Family members include two daughters, Diane Thayer and Sonya Koenig; son-in-laws, Kenneth and David; four grandchildren, Scott Fortin, Ryan Koenig, Lauren and Alec Thayer; a great-grandson Camron Fortin.



Jacqueline was predeceased by her sisters Yolande, Jeannine and Lionette; and brothers Marcel, Jean and Claremont.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A service is planned for Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony's of Padau, 172 Belmont St. Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Smile Train.

MANCHESTER - Jacqueline Marie (Bilodeau) Fortin, 82, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.Jacqueline was born on June 7, 1936, in Lac Megantic, Canada. She married Henri Fortin on Sept. 12, 1959, to whom she was married to 51 years until Henri's death in 2010.Family members include two daughters, Diane Thayer and Sonya Koenig; son-in-laws, Kenneth and David; four grandchildren, Scott Fortin, Ryan Koenig, Lauren and Alec Thayer; a great-grandson Camron Fortin.Jacqueline was predeceased by her sisters Yolande, Jeannine and Lionette; and brothers Marcel, Jean and Claremont.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A service is planned for Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony's of Padau, 172 Belmont St. Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Smile Train. www.smiletrain.org Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.