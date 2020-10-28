Jacqueline Marie Locke, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.
Jackie was born in Manchester, N.H., to Rachel and Camille Blais, and graduated from Manchester High School West.
Jackie loved the outdoors, whether it was at the beach or in the mountains, and always cherished her time with her children and grandchildren. She held numerous jobs, but always loved working as a bartender at the Balsams Grand Resort Hotel the best, where she made many lifelong friends. Jackie loved everyone and never had a bad word to say about anybody.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel, of Westmore, Vt.; two daughters, Melissa Marier of Newfields, N.H., and Amy Hill of Danville, Vt.; and a son, Nathan Locke of Concord, N.H.; along with seven grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Denis Blais of Manchester, N.H., and two sisters, Jeannie Doucet and Edith Meyer, both of Bedford, N.H.
Jackie was loved by all and will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for next spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriner's Hospital
in Jackie's honor. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
.