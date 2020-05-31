Jacqueline McDonough, 82, of Manchester NH, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at home with her daughters at her side. Born on December 5, 1937 to Lafayette & Germaine (Mailhot) Gendron, Jacqueline would later marry John McDonough, with whom she shared 44 years of loving marriage.Born and raised on Manchester's west side, Jacqueline has deep French Canadian roots dating back through her family. She graduated from West High School, and would later work for various phone companies for over 18 years, her last term being with Verizon.Jacqueline will be remembered for her strong, independent nature and her light-hearted and often hilarious take on life. She loved travelling with her family, especially taking the grandkids to Disney, playing cards with friends and reading a good book. She and John were also natural entertainers and were always at their best when surrounded with friends and family. Above all, Jacqueline loved her family immensely, and will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.Jacqueline has joined her husband John Mcdonough, daughter Lynne Covey and granddaughter Christiana Covey in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Godfrey; daughter Colleen Melcher; daughter Amy Brooks and her husband Steve; son-in-law Bryan Covey; as well as 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.A celebration of Jacqueline's life will be held at a later date. In Jacqueline's memory, donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.