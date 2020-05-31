Jacqueline McDonough
1937 - 2020
Jacqueline McDonough, 82, of Manchester NH, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at home with her daughters at her side. Born on December 5, 1937 to Lafayette & Germaine (Mailhot) Gendron, Jacqueline would later marry John McDonough, with whom she shared 44 years of loving marriage.

Born and raised on Manchester's west side, Jacqueline has deep French Canadian roots dating back through her family. She graduated from West High School, and would later work for various phone companies for over 18 years, her last term being with Verizon.

Jacqueline will be remembered for her strong, independent nature and her light-hearted and often hilarious take on life. She loved travelling with her family, especially taking the grandkids to Disney, playing cards with friends and reading a good book. She and John were also natural entertainers and were always at their best when surrounded with friends and family. Above all, Jacqueline loved her family immensely, and will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

Jacqueline has joined her husband John Mcdonough, daughter Lynne Covey and granddaughter Christiana Covey in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Godfrey; daughter Colleen Melcher; daughter Amy Brooks and her husband Steve; son-in-law Bryan Covey; as well as 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

A celebration of Jacqueline's life will be held at a later date. In Jacqueline's memory, donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.


Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
May 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. She was so much fun to work with . Always in my thoughts . Prayers to the family
Carlene Horne
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Colleen, I am so sorry for you and your family. Sending love and prayers to help you get through this hard time. Love you, Rachel
Rachel Tessier
Family Friend
May 30, 2020
I miss her spirit already. She always made me laugh, even as a child. I loved it when she came to visit. IWill never forget her
Jackie Smith
Family
May 30, 2020
Dear Colleen and family, my deepest condolences to you. I remember so many times you told stories of times you spent with your mother. I know how much you'll miss her. All my live, Caryl
Caryl Dow
May 29, 2020
My dear cousins, Your beautiful mom will be missed by many, but most deeply by you. My heart goes out to you all during this difficult time. I hope your many precious memories help you to heal and stay strong.
Much love,
Nancy
Nancy Sanford
Family
May 29, 2020
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
RITA PERSCHAU
Friend
