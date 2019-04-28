Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Noury Messier Godbout. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Parish of the Transfiguration corner of Alsace and Kelley Streets View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Noury Messier Godbout, age 93, formerly of Manchester, NH died March 28, 2019 in Florida surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Manchester, NH on September 20, 1925, the daughter of Ubald and Marie (Lefebvre) Noury. She had moved to Sarasota, FL in 1975.



Jacqueline retired as owner of Messenger Book Shop in Manchester, NH. She was a founder of Socialites Singles in 1972 and volunteered with Sarto Center in Manchester. While also residing in Florida, she volunteered with the Manasota Solve-The Players, Friendship Center- the Hospice of Southwest, Florida (starting in 1988) and was a member of the New England Canada Group, TriPar Estate in Sarasota, FL (since 1975).



She was predeceased by husbands Albert Messier and Henry Godbout, Sr.



She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Pauline (Messier) Duhamel and Gloria Messier; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am in Parish of the Transfiguration, corner of Alsace and Kelley Streets. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Hospice of Southwest Florida, 5965 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







Jacqueline Noury Messier Godbout, age 93, formerly of Manchester, NH died March 28, 2019 in Florida surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Manchester, NH on September 20, 1925, the daughter of Ubald and Marie (Lefebvre) Noury. She had moved to Sarasota, FL in 1975.Jacqueline retired as owner of Messenger Book Shop in Manchester, NH. She was a founder of Socialites Singles in 1972 and volunteered with Sarto Center in Manchester. While also residing in Florida, she volunteered with the Manasota Solve-The Players, Friendship Center- the Hospice of Southwest, Florida (starting in 1988) and was a member of the New England Canada Group, TriPar Estate in Sarasota, FL (since 1975).She was predeceased by husbands Albert Messier and Henry Godbout, Sr.She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Pauline (Messier) Duhamel and Gloria Messier; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am in Parish of the Transfiguration, corner of Alsace and Kelley Streets. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Hospice of Southwest Florida, 5965 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close