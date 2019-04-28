Jacqueline Noury Messier Godbout, age 93, formerly of Manchester, NH died March 28, 2019 in Florida surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Manchester, NH on September 20, 1925, the daughter of Ubald and Marie (Lefebvre) Noury. She had moved to Sarasota, FL in 1975.
Jacqueline retired as owner of Messenger Book Shop in Manchester, NH. She was a founder of Socialites Singles in 1972 and volunteered with Sarto Center in Manchester. While also residing in Florida, she volunteered with the Manasota Solve-The Players, Friendship Center- the Hospice of Southwest, Florida (starting in 1988) and was a member of the New England Canada Group, TriPar Estate in Sarasota, FL (since 1975).
She was predeceased by husbands Albert Messier and Henry Godbout, Sr.
She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Pauline (Messier) Duhamel and Gloria Messier; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am in Parish of the Transfiguration, corner of Alsace and Kelley Streets. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Hospice of Southwest Florida, 5965 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019