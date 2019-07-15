Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Parish of the Transfiguration 305 Kelley St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Jacqueline Y. (Hudon) Therrien, 89, of Goffstown, died July 13, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.



Born in Nashua on April 23, 1930, she was the daughter of Phillippe and Leona (Bernier) Hudon. She lived in Goffstown for most of her life.



Jacqueline was a dedicated mother, wife, sister and aunt who put the needs of her family above her own. In addition, she worked in the electronics industry at Hastech before retiring.



She enjoyed cake decorating, knitting, bike riding and camping.



Jacqueline was a member of Parish of the Transfiguration.



She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Roland H. Therrien in 2012; two children, Louise Therrien in 1976, and Philip Therrien in 2015; and by three siblings, Donald Hudon, Carmel Provencher and Suzanne Santerre.



Family members include three children, Dennis Therrien and his wife, Kelle, of Milton, Janet Kenney and her husband, Dan, of Goffstown, and David Therrien and his wife, Jeanne, of North Kingstown, R.I.; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Pierrette Boucher, Mona LaPierre and Priscilla Chabot, all of Nashua; and cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Hillsborough County Nursing Home.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



