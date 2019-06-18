SULLIVAN, Maine - Jacquelyn Rose (McKinney) Hutchinson, 35, passed away June 5, 2019, in her residence.
Born in Haverhill, Mass., on July 18, 1983, she was the daughter of John and Suzette (Pluard) McKinney.
In 2001, she graduated from Timberlane High School, Plaistow, N.H. In addition, she earned an associate degree in marketing management.
Jackie worked for Hannaford Bros. since high school and worked her way up from produce associate to associate relations manager.
Having spent her childhood summers in Winterport, Jackie followed her heart to make Maine her home. Riding her motorcycle along Schoodic Point was a favorite pastime.
Family members include her parents; her beloved son, Stanley Dean; her brother, Jake McKinney and wife Nicole and their sons, Lucas and Vincent; her grandmothers, Donna and Dorraine Pluard; aunties, uncles, cousins and their children; many friends and coworkers.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, Stanley Dean Pluard; an uncle, Stanley Dean Pluard Jr.; and her grandparents, Victor and Barbara McKinney.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. in Clewleyville Cemetery, Holden, Maine.
A celebration of life will take place at Eastern Maine Snowmobile Club, 263 Leversellar Road, Holden, Maine.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mary Dow Cancer Center, 50 Union St., Ellsworth, Maine.
Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 18, 2019