MANCHESTER - Jacques J. Lareau, 71, of Manchester, died Nov. 23, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a period of declining health. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Chesham, Quebec, Canada, on Feb. 19, 1948, he was the son of Gerard and Rejeanne (Roy) Lareau.
Before retiring, he worked for the Painters' Union in Boston as a taper.
Jacques enjoyed spending time with his family and taking trips to Canada. He was a member of the Rimmon Club for more than 50 years. He enjoyed playing pool and competing in many pool tournaments.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michel Lareau of Granby, Canada.
Family members include his daughter, Christine Lareau of Manchester; his son, Marc Lareau of Las Vegas, Nev.; his grandchildren, Cody, Bailey, Kaleb and Olivia DeCoste of Manchester; his siblings, Gaetane of Sherbrooke and Gaetan of Quebec; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Nov. 29, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. from St. Marie Church. Burial will be in Canada at a later date.
Memorial donations honoring the life of Jacques Lareau may be made to the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054, Attention: Development Office.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019