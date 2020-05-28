Jake Perham, 48, resident of Mont Vernon, NH, died on May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Nashua, NH on March 18, 1972, a son of George E. and Alice (Hall) Perham. Jake was raised and educated in Milford, NH. He graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1990 and attended the University of New Hampshire.
He had been employed by Fidelity Investments for several years.
Jake was an avid reader, enjoyed writing, loved sports, swimming and was a spiritual person.
In addition to his parents of Mont Vernon, NH, family members include a brother and sister-in-law, Colby and Crystal Perham of Merrimack, NH; a step-nephew, Tristin; two aunts, Ellen Perham of Milford, NH and Natalie Hall of Kershaw, SC; an uncle, David Perham of Columbia Falls, ME; and many cousins.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2020.