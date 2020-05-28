Jake Perham
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jake Perham, 48, resident of Mont Vernon, NH, died on May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Nashua, NH on March 18, 1972, a son of George E. and Alice (Hall) Perham. Jake was raised and educated in Milford, NH. He graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1990 and attended the University of New Hampshire.

He had been employed by Fidelity Investments for several years.

Jake was an avid reader, enjoyed writing, loved sports, swimming and was a spiritual person.

In addition to his parents of Mont Vernon, NH, family members include a brother and sister-in-law, Colby and Crystal Perham of Merrimack, NH; a step-nephew, Tristin; two aunts, Ellen Perham of Milford, NH and Natalie Hall of Kershaw, SC; an uncle, David Perham of Columbia Falls, ME; and many cousins.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved