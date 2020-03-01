Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Konides. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 10:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Graveside service Pine Grove Cemetery 765 Brown Ave Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Anthony Konides, 94, of Winston-Salem, NC, died peacefully on January 24, 2020. Jim was born in Manchester, NH, on January 18, 1926, the second of three children of Antonios Konides and Katina Bavaveas Konides, of Greece.



He graduated from Central High School in Manchester, NH in 1944, then served in the Army Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1946. He attended University of New Hampshire, then graduated from St. Anselm's College in Manchester, NH in 1952 with a bachelor's degree. Jim married his lovely wife, Sophie Kyratzis Konides, in 1953 in Manchester, NH and celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Sophie's passing in August, 2018.



He spent his entire career as an engineer in the computing lab of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Hartford, Connecticut and then Jupiter, Florida, and retired in 1981. Jim was an avid athlete who enjoyed playing football, baseball and basketball in high school, then transitioned to softball, fishing, golf and handball while raising his family in Florida. Later Jim and Sophie retired to Almond, NC where he became a medalist in the North Carolina State Senior Olympics in numerous events.



Jim was an eager scholar who thrived on learning vocabulary, memorizing and challenging his children and grandchildren with math problems. Academics were paramount in his conversations with his children, grandchildren and their friends.



During his retirement, Jim enjoyed trading antique tools and collectibles. Jim was the happiest when his family visited him and Sophie at "the pond" in Western North Carolina where he spent time bass fishing with his grandchildren, taking them for a ride in his foldboat and feeding the geese and ducks.



In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur and wife Kay Konides and his sister, Penelope Sconsa.



He is survived by his three children, Carol and husband Mark Lenzen, Jim and wife Nancy Konides, Amy and husband Kenny



ARRANGEMENTS: The family will receive guests at the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:30AM - 11:00AM with the Trisagion Service at 10:30AM. A Graveside Service will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester. Memorial gifts may be made in Jim's memory to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home c/o Trellis Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a .







