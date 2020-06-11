James Aldrich Wallace of Meredith, NH passed away at home on June 6, 2020.
Born in Laconia NH Jim was the son of Harry A. Wallace and Helen Philbrick Wallace.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister Joan Wallace Crandall.
He is survived by his wife Ann of 33 years, daughter Whitney and husband Brandon, two granddaughters Lyla and Celia of Kittery Maine, and his stepson Michael Batchelder of Ottawa, Canada. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering will be held at a later date as health concerns allow.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, P O Box 533, Meredith, NH. or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association,186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
