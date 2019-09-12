Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anagnos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LONDONDERRY - James P. Anagnos Jr., 74, of Londonderry, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.



Born in Manchester on Aug. 13, 1945, he was the son of Dorothy Stone and James P. Anagnos Sr.



His love of the community began when his family first established business in the late 1950s.



James served on the Londonderry Volunteer Fire Department. In addition, he served as chairman of the planning board as well as a liaison for many commissions and extended committees.



He was an avid bass fisherman, belonging to the White Mountain Bass Club. James enjoyed the camaraderie and fellowship with all the members as they became a second family.



Family members include his wife Donna; his sons, James and his wife Jill, and Christopher; his daughter, Nikki Faucher and her husband Allan; his grandchildren, Nicholas Anagnos, Kalie Anagnos and Cameron Anagnos; a great-grandchild, Sydney Anagnos; his twin brother, Harry and his wife Elaine; and nieces, nephews and in-laws.



James was predeceased by his sister, Janice.



A special thanks to those family and friends who lent support to him and his family, as well as all the medical staff and hospice people.

