James B. Isbell
James B. Isbell, 93, of Derry, NH and formerly of Saugus, MA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, May 17th 2020. Born in Jackson MS, he was a WW II Navy Veteran and spent most of his career as an Engineer at General Electric in Lynn, MA. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Elsie Marie (Martin) Isbell, James was a loving Father to Jacqueline Isbell-Jones, Georgianna Maxner, Branch Isbell, Stephanie Tinsley and Timothy Isbell and their spouses, and a devoted Grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic a private service will be held by the family. A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date. Jame's full obituary can be found at www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on May 20, 2020.
