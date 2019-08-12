Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. O'Mahony. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

PETERBOROUGH - James B. O'Mahony, 82, formerly of Francestown, died Aug. 8, 2019, in his Peterborough home after a period of declining health.



Born in Nyack, N.Y., on June 19, 1937, he was the son of William and Nora (Buckley) O'Mahony. Raised in Nyack, he lived 18 years in Francestown before moving recently to Peterborough.



He earned a bachelor's degree from Roanoke College in Roanoke, Va.



James worked for Maryland Casualty Insurance, Cigna Insurance and as a self-employed safety engineer.



He enjoyed the outdoors, birdwatching and was an avid fisherman. In addition, James was a member of Trout Unlimited.



Family members include his wife, Elizabeth (McQuaid) O'Mahony of Peterborough; five children, James B. O'Mahony Jr. of Manchester, William O'Mahony and wife Michelle of Peterborough, Mark Davison and wife Cynthia of Manchester, Seth O'Mahony and wife Jennifer of Hampton, and Beth Holdredge and husband Kevin of Francestown; seven grandchildren; three siblings Patricia Krychar, Eileen O'Mahony and William O'Mahony; and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, especially Nancy Fulsom, for the loving care they provided to James and his family.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services of Peterborough.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, visit







