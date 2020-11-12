1/1
James Barry Costello
1945 - 2020
James Barry Costello of Manchester, N.H., passed away on Nov. 1 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 75 years old.

Barry is survived by Nara (Donna), his wife of 47 years, and by their daughter, Carol Costello-Scott, her husband, Walter Scott, and their daughter, Eleanor Eileen.

Barry is also survived by his two stepdaughters, Ornanong St. John of Winchendon, Mass., and Lisa Lindh of Manchester, N.H.

Barry served as Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force based in Udorn, Thailand. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He enjoyed working on the road and meeting people while he was an award-winning salesman throughout greater New Hampshire. In his spare time, he was an accomplished tenpin bowler, playing in many leagues in the Manchester area.

Barry will be greatly missed by his four sisters, Jean Costello Moran of Beverly, Mass.; Ann Costello of Portland, Maine; Kathleen Carlin of Sterling, Mass.; Jane Derosier of Worcester, Mass.; and by his six nieces and nephews and his many friends.

Due to the pandemic, services will be postponed until May 2021. Barry's ashes will be interred then at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridge House 260 Highland St in Plymouth, N.H., which provides services to veterans.



Published in Union Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
