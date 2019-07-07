Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Interment 10:30 AM NH State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James C. "Jim" Gilbert, 73, of Manchester, died with dignity June 28, 2019, in the comfort of his home.



He was born in Manchester March 20, 1946, the son of James and Rita Gilbert.



Jim, formerly of Hooksett, N.H., attended Hooksett Village School and Central High School. He joined the NH National Guard, Battery A, 197th Field Artillery, serving in Vietnam 1968-1969 at FSB Thunder II Thunder III, LZ Joe, LZ Lori, and PHU LOI. Jim was a longtime truck driver for Willey's Express, St. Johnsbury and Trans Gas.



Jim enjoyed entertaining, music, and conversing with his friends and family. He organized the first reunion for Battery A at the Army National Guard Armory.



He is loved by his wife, Madeleine (Maggie); son, Paul and wife, Suzanne; son, Bob; and the love of his life, granddaughter Jaeda. The family also includes two sisters, one brother, and many nephews and nieces.



Thank you to everyone at Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and professionalism in caring for Jim, and for the support given to his family.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday, July 9, 4-6 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Jim will be interred with military honors at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers or donations, Jim and his family request that you remember the Fallen 5...it was August 26, 1969, South Vietnam.



