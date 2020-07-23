James C. Starke, age 60, died July 16, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He died at his childhood home in Amherst, NH, surrounded by those he loved and by those who loved him equally.
The son of James C. Starke, MD and Mary L. Starke, Jimmy-as he was known to loved ones-was a successful entrepreneur and businessman, with an infectious free spirit and an impressive encyclopedic knowledge.
He lived his whole life in the Granite State. Born in Hanover, the family moved to Amherst, NH in 1962. Starke attended local primary schools and graduated from the Derryfield School in Manchester. After receiving his Bachelor's degree from Connecticut College in New London, CT, he settled back in New Hampshire where he was co-owner of Tradeland in Nashua and Principal of a thriving real estate business.
An outdoorsman by temperament, he was continually inspired by the family's camp on Lake Sunapee. In his final days, he spoke so affectionately about the beauty of the lake, the wonderful collective memories, and the impressive fireworks display he conducted from the family's dock. He was a maestro of the bottle rocket.
Few had more interests and enjoyed more life experiences than Jimmy; he delighted in discovering what he could master. His interests ranged from real estate to scuba diving, auctioneering to home restoration. He even managed to acquire his helicopter pilots license. His true passion, however, was traveling. He was never happier than when he explored the many corners of the globe with the love of his life - his daughter Jane.
Jimmy exuded generosity. He was always ready to lend a hand to friends, neighbors, even strangers. If the measure of a meaningful life is how much one gives to others, Jimmy's life was profound. Family, friends, and business associates will also remember him for his affable disposition, his ready smile, and his keen sense of humor.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane Freund, her husband Daniel, and grandson Luca; mother Mary Starke; brother Lawrence Starke, his wife Christina and their son Ben; sister Martha Starke, her husband Beau Breslin and their daughter Molly. He is predeceased by his father, James C. Starke, MD.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Visiting Nurse Association, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.
