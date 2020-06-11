James E. Couture, 58, of Goffstown died peacefully June 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born in Manchester, NH on December 25, 1961, he was the beloved son of Irene (Lafreniere) Couture and the late Ernest Couture. He was a graduate of West High School.
Jim and his wife Mel owned and operated their flooring business, American Flooring for over 30 years. Mel and their son Zachary will continue the business in his legacy. Jim enjoyed fishing, gardening, making model boats, snowmobiling and making memories with his family and friends.
Family members include: His wife of 27 years, Melody (Blais) Couture of Manchester, his sons Zachary Couture and Benjamin Couture, daughter Nicole Couture; sister Kathleen Van Vliet and her husband James Van Vliet, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside committal service and celebration of Jim's life took place at Shirley Hill Cemetery, Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may he made in his memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.