James E. Couture
1961 - 2020
James E. Couture, 58, of Goffstown died peacefully June 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born in Manchester, NH on December 25, 1961, he was the beloved son of Irene (Lafreniere) Couture and the late Ernest Couture. He was a graduate of West High School.

Jim and his wife Mel owned and operated their flooring business, American Flooring for over 30 years. Mel and their son Zachary will continue the business in his legacy. Jim enjoyed fishing, gardening, making model boats, snowmobiling and making memories with his family and friends.

Family members include: His wife of 27 years, Melody (Blais) Couture of Manchester, his sons Zachary Couture and Benjamin Couture, daughter Nicole Couture; sister Kathleen Van Vliet and her husband James Van Vliet, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside committal service and celebration of Jim's life took place at Shirley Hill Cemetery, Goffstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may he made in his memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Don & Lise Dumoulin
Lise Dumoulin
Friend
June 10, 2020
Dear Mel and family-
I am so very sorry to hear about Jim. The world has lost one of the good guys. I am sending you my prayers and condolences. I am sorry for your loss. God Bless
Pam Dube
June 10, 2020
Mel, I'm so very sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you and your family. Sending healing thoughts and prayers to you all at this difficult time.
Kathy Blanchette
Friend
June 10, 2020
Dear Couture Family,
My heart and prayers go out to all of you. I know this has been a long battle.

Although I have not seen Jimmy in quite some time I heard updates from Chris (Van Uden) St.Onge and my Aunt Irene Fradette. My heart is filled with MANY fond memories of growing up with Jim and the Moore Street kids. Jim always kept us laughing. His smile brightened the entire room! His generosity and sweet and sensitive soul will be missed tremendously I am certain.
May your hearts and minds be filled with his spirit and many loving memories.
Susan Mitchell
Family Friend
June 10, 2020
On 6/8 we lost a 10. Jim, you always had a certain wisdom or a kick in the butt whenever I needed it. Thank you for your part in who I am today, your influence and lessons have proven invaluable. With Love and an everlasting respect,
Joshua Gagne
June 10, 2020
To the Couture Family, my deepest sympathies. Jim and I go back to 6th grade. He was a very special individual. Cherish all your memories together and I am very sorry for your loss.
Gayle D'Antoni (Bourque)
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. We will love you and miss you always. You are now resting in peace no longer suffering from that beast of a disease. Our prayers to you Mel, Zack, Ben and Nichole.
Linda and Donna
Family
June 9, 2020
Dear Mel & Family, Sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers go out to you.
Gloria Svenconis
