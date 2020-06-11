Dear Couture Family,

My heart and prayers go out to all of you. I know this has been a long battle.



Although I have not seen Jimmy in quite some time I heard updates from Chris (Van Uden) St.Onge and my Aunt Irene Fradette. My heart is filled with MANY fond memories of growing up with Jim and the Moore Street kids. Jim always kept us laughing. His smile brightened the entire room! His generosity and sweet and sensitive soul will be missed tremendously I am certain.

May your hearts and minds be filled with his spirit and many loving memories.

Susan Mitchell

Family Friend