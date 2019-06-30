James E. Dean (1921 - 2019)
  • "The Dluhy family send deepest sympathy to Jimmy Dean's..."
  • "One of my Dad's favorite people on the planet...I have lots..."
    - Tim Constantine
  • "We are so sorry to read about Jimmy's death. He was a dear..."
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Psalm 90:10 ~~DE
  • "Our sympathies. Jim was a great guy, good friend of my Dad,..."
    - Betty Constantine Floris
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME
04106
(207)-773-6511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
8 Two Lights Rd
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Cape Elizabeth and Bedford, NH - James E. Dean, 97, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Eliot Hospital,

Manchester, NH.

James was born on November 26, 1921, in Brewer, Maine, the son of the late Thomas E. and Mary

(Kelley) Dean. He grew up in Bangor, graduated from John Bapst High School, and attended Husson

College. James served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters.

When he returned home, worked as a salesman and was well known in the New England area,

representing the food and clothing industries such as Kraft Cheese and Lee Jeans. On April 16, 1955,

James married Adele Hallinan and they had two daughters, Ann and Patricia.

James retired in 1973 and enjoyed wintering in Vero Beach, FL and summering in Cape Elizabeth, ME.

He always loved meeting new people and talking with them, boating on Sebago Lake, walking, and

photography. He was a longtime communicant of St. Bartholomew's Church. In 2015, James moved to

Bedford, NH, to be closer to family.

James was predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Caliendo; and a brother, Robert Dean. He is survived by

his two daughters, Ann O'Connor and her husband Gerald of Merrimack, NH, and Patricia Provencher

and her husband Barry of Wrentham, MA; five grandchildren, James, Holly and Samantha O'Connor and

Amy and Margaret Provencher; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating James' life will be held from 8:30AM - 10:00AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at

the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian

Burial will be held at 11:00AM at St. Bartholomew's Church, 8 Two Lights Rd, Cape Elizabeth. Burial will

follow at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. To view James' obituary, or to share an online

condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
