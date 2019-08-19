|
ROCKPORT, MA - Mr. James E. (Capt. Jim) Dominick, 74, of Rockport, MA, and Fort Lauderdale, FL, beloved husband of Barbara "Barbsie" (Boudreau) Dominick, died peacefully on Friday morning after a long hard battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Manchester, NH, Jim was the son of the late Andrew A. Dominick Sr. and Mary (Tobin) Dominick, brother of the late Andrew A. Dominick Jr. and grandfather of the late Myles Dominick. Raised and educated in Manchester, NH and a 1967 graduate of Boston College, with a BA in economics. Jim and his business partner Kenneth Taliadoros started Great Eastern Marine. He then partnered with his wife Barbara; they owned and operated Moby Duck Tours, amphibious tours of Gloucester and Salem, MA. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Jim is survived by his best friend, partner and wife, Barbara, a daughter, Jennifer Dominick of Manchester, NH and her son, Zachary LeFevre, a son, Jeremy and wife Sunny Dominick, of Derry, NH and their four girls, Reese, Ainsley, Summer and Kinsey Fletcher and their son, Nash Dominick and the late Myles Dominick, three sisters, Mary Connors of Manchester, NH and Pompano Beach, FL, Christine Dominick of Wellesley, MA, York, ME and Fort Lauderdale, FL, Patricia and Jeffrey Mason of Manchester, NH and York, ME and a sister-in-law, Andrea Dominick of Fort Lauderdale, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
SERVICES: There are no visiting hours. A graveside memorial service will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery, Pleasant Street, Rockport, MA, on Aug. 24, 2019, at noon. Family and friends are cordially invited. Jim loved bright colors. Please wear something colorful and uplifting in honor of Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Addison Gilbert Hospital, Senior Adult Unit, 298 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or a . Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. For online condolences, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2019
