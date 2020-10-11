James E. Lynch of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 6, 2020, at Concord
Hospital surrounded by his family. Born on March 29, 1941, Jim was predeceased by his parents William
J. Lynch and Agnes (Sweeney) Lynch, and siblings Helen L. Kimball, Richard R. Lynch, Mary L. Ruddy,
and William J. Lynch Jr. Jim's surviving family members consist of loving wife of 56 years Donna
Lynch, daughters Tammy Duane and Terri Lynch, granddaughters Amelia Duane, Caroline Lynch
Desmarais, Natalie Duane and Samantha Duane, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Born and raised in Concord, NH, Jim attended Concord High School as a member of the graduating class
of 1959, where he was co-captain of the Varsity basketball team, co-captain of the Varsity track team, and
starting end of the Varsity football team. Upon graduating high school, Jim served in the United States
Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
After serving in the military, Jim diligently traveled to Boston, MA, each day in order to attend Boston
University and Northeastern University, receiving necessary insurance credentials and certifications for
handling all lines of insurance, including fire, casualty, and life. Subsequently, Jim worked for Merchants
Mutual Insurance Company and was awarded Field Man of the Year for the entire company in 1972. He
then joined Morrill and Everett Insurance Company, where he served as Senior Vice President and
devoutly remained for thirty-five years until the company merged with Davis & Towle Insurance Group.
As a highly regarded insurance agent, Jim was trusted to guide all day to day operations at Morrill and
Everett's Concord location, where he continued to work upon the Davis & Towle merger.
In addition to his work experience, Jim was an engaged, empathetic and generous leader and volunteer in
the Concord community, serving as a past President and Director of the Bow Brook Tennis Club, past
President of the Concord Insurance Agents Association, and past Director of the Concord Family YMCA,
where he dedicated countless hours to his noon-time aerobics classes for 18 years. Moreover, Jim adored
coaching his own daughters and fellow community members in youth athletic programs. Once deciding to
end "Jimmy's Mid-Day Matinee" workouts at the YMCA, Jim began to allocate more time towards his
passions for tennis, running, and eventually golf. Later in life, golf gave him much pleasure due to the
time spent and laughs shared on the Beaver Meadow Golf Course with his close friends.
Furthermore, Jim especially enjoyed every moment involving his family, with whom he shared
unconditional love, a wonderful sense of humor, and a vitality for life. Beyond his beloved hometown of
Concord, Jim appreciated memorable experiences with family in Florida and York Beach, Maine. Jim
also treasured attending and watching all games for New England sports teams with his loved ones and
friends, whether it be the Bruins, Patriots, or more. Jim particularly relished watching his daughters and
granddaughters pursue their own athletic and artistic endeavors, too. To the very end, Jim fought gallantly
against the odds like a true Marine. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Concord Family YMCA, 15 N
State St, Concord, NH 03301, or the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E Industrial Park Dr, Manchester,
NH 03109. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, from 4-7p.m., at Waters Funeral
Home, 50 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301.