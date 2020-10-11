James E. Lynch of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 6, 2020, at ConcordHospital surrounded by his family. Born on March 29, 1941, Jim was predeceased by his parents WilliamJ. Lynch and Agnes (Sweeney) Lynch, and siblings Helen L. Kimball, Richard R. Lynch, Mary L. Ruddy,and William J. Lynch Jr. Jim's surviving family members consist of loving wife of 56 years DonnaLynch, daughters Tammy Duane and Terri Lynch, granddaughters Amelia Duane, Caroline LynchDesmarais, Natalie Duane and Samantha Duane, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.Born and raised in Concord, NH, Jim attended Concord High School as a member of the graduating classof 1959, where he was co-captain of the Varsity basketball team, co-captain of the Varsity track team, andstarting end of the Varsity football team. Upon graduating high school, Jim served in the United StatesMarine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserves.After serving in the military, Jim diligently traveled to Boston, MA, each day in order to attend BostonUniversity and Northeastern University, receiving necessary insurance credentials and certifications forhandling all lines of insurance, including fire, casualty, and life. Subsequently, Jim worked for MerchantsMutual Insurance Company and was awarded Field Man of the Year for the entire company in 1972. Hethen joined Morrill and Everett Insurance Company, where he served as Senior Vice President anddevoutly remained for thirty-five years until the company merged with Davis & Towle Insurance Group.As a highly regarded insurance agent, Jim was trusted to guide all day to day operations at Morrill andEverett's Concord location, where he continued to work upon the Davis & Towle merger.In addition to his work experience, Jim was an engaged, empathetic and generous leader and volunteer inthe Concord community, serving as a past President and Director of the Bow Brook Tennis Club, pastPresident of the Concord Insurance Agents Association, and past Director of the Concord Family YMCA,where he dedicated countless hours to his noon-time aerobics classes for 18 years. Moreover, Jim adoredcoaching his own daughters and fellow community members in youth athletic programs. Once deciding toend "Jimmy's Mid-Day Matinee" workouts at the YMCA, Jim began to allocate more time towards hispassions for tennis, running, and eventually golf. Later in life, golf gave him much pleasure due to thetime spent and laughs shared on the Beaver Meadow Golf Course with his close friends.Furthermore, Jim especially enjoyed every moment involving his family, with whom he sharedunconditional love, a wonderful sense of humor, and a vitality for life. Beyond his beloved hometown ofConcord, Jim appreciated memorable experiences with family in Florida and York Beach, Maine. Jimalso treasured attending and watching all games for New England sports teams with his loved ones andfriends, whether it be the Bruins, Patriots, or more. Jim particularly relished watching his daughters andgranddaughters pursue their own athletic and artistic endeavors, too. To the very end, Jim fought gallantlyagainst the odds like a true Marine. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends.In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Concord Family YMCA, 15 NState St, Concord, NH 03301, or the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E Industrial Park Dr, Manchester,NH 03109. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, from 4-7p.m., at Waters FuneralHome, 50 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301.