James E. Lynch
1941 - 2020
James E. Lynch of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 6, 2020, at Concord

Hospital surrounded by his family. Born on March 29, 1941, Jim was predeceased by his parents William

J. Lynch and Agnes (Sweeney) Lynch, and siblings Helen L. Kimball, Richard R. Lynch, Mary L. Ruddy,

and William J. Lynch Jr. Jim's surviving family members consist of loving wife of 56 years Donna

Lynch, daughters Tammy Duane and Terri Lynch, granddaughters Amelia Duane, Caroline Lynch

Desmarais, Natalie Duane and Samantha Duane, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Born and raised in Concord, NH, Jim attended Concord High School as a member of the graduating class

of 1959, where he was co-captain of the Varsity basketball team, co-captain of the Varsity track team, and

starting end of the Varsity football team. Upon graduating high school, Jim served in the United States

Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

After serving in the military, Jim diligently traveled to Boston, MA, each day in order to attend Boston

University and Northeastern University, receiving necessary insurance credentials and certifications for

handling all lines of insurance, including fire, casualty, and life. Subsequently, Jim worked for Merchants

Mutual Insurance Company and was awarded Field Man of the Year for the entire company in 1972. He

then joined Morrill and Everett Insurance Company, where he served as Senior Vice President and

devoutly remained for thirty-five years until the company merged with Davis & Towle Insurance Group.

As a highly regarded insurance agent, Jim was trusted to guide all day to day operations at Morrill and

Everett's Concord location, where he continued to work upon the Davis & Towle merger.

In addition to his work experience, Jim was an engaged, empathetic and generous leader and volunteer in

the Concord community, serving as a past President and Director of the Bow Brook Tennis Club, past

President of the Concord Insurance Agents Association, and past Director of the Concord Family YMCA,

where he dedicated countless hours to his noon-time aerobics classes for 18 years. Moreover, Jim adored

coaching his own daughters and fellow community members in youth athletic programs. Once deciding to

end "Jimmy's Mid-Day Matinee" workouts at the YMCA, Jim began to allocate more time towards his

passions for tennis, running, and eventually golf. Later in life, golf gave him much pleasure due to the

time spent and laughs shared on the Beaver Meadow Golf Course with his close friends.

Furthermore, Jim especially enjoyed every moment involving his family, with whom he shared

unconditional love, a wonderful sense of humor, and a vitality for life. Beyond his beloved hometown of

Concord, Jim appreciated memorable experiences with family in Florida and York Beach, Maine. Jim

also treasured attending and watching all games for New England sports teams with his loved ones and

friends, whether it be the Bruins, Patriots, or more. Jim particularly relished watching his daughters and

granddaughters pursue their own athletic and artistic endeavors, too. To the very end, Jim fought gallantly

against the odds like a true Marine. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Concord Family YMCA, 15 N

State St, Concord, NH 03301, or the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E Industrial Park Dr, Manchester,

NH 03109. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, from 4-7p.m., at Waters Funeral

Home, 50 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301.



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
I was honored to be the nephew to this great man. He made me laugh at family events and led by example during not so good times . thank you Uncle Jim for service to your country and guidance to us all.
Tim Lynch
Family
October 10, 2020
Donna and family, I am so sad about Jim. He always had a special place in my heart and I know that he is now free and able to run. He was blessed to have such a wonderful family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. With love, Sue
Susan Gelinas
Friend
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
