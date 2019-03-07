Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James F. Lanigan, 79, of Manchester, passed away on March 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Oswego, NY on December 13, 1939 the son of Harold and Mary Ellen (Tobin) Lanigan. He grew up in Oswego, was educated in the local school system and was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from SUNY at Oswego and went on to receive his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the Syracuse University Maxwell School of Public Administration. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving primarily in Iceland. His commitment to service continued when he joined the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he was a community development representative for over 30 years.In 1967, Jim married the love of his life, the former Barbara Yelas, and together they shared 51 years of life, laughter and love. They moved to Manchester in 1970, where they raised their two children. Jim liked to keep active and was a member of the Manchester Co-Ed softball league both as a player and as an umpire. He loved the outdoors and spent hours hiking the trails and skiing the slopes of the Granite State as well as taking long walks with Barbara. He also enjoyed traveling, especially trips to London. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Church serving as a lector and a Eucharistic Minister. He could also be found volunteering at The New Horizons Homeless Shelter. Family and friends were of the utmost importance to Jim and he will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Thomas Lanigan and Joseph Lanigan.Members of his family include his wife Barbara Lanigan of Manchester, his daughter Jennifer Findlen and her husband Greg of Hopkinton, MA, his son Dan Lanigan and his wife Suzy of London, England, his grandchildren Juliet, Annabelle and Spencer, his brothers Terry Lanigan, Dr. Patrick Lanigan and his wife Caren, and Charles Lanigan and his wife Charlotte and his sisters Mary Sagneri and her husband Richard, Frances Lanigan and her husband Miller, and Elizabeth Feuerstein and her husband Dan as well as several nieces, nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8 from 5 to 8 pm at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St. (corner of Beech St.) in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9 at 10 am at St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Rd. in Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Jim's name be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation 5526 West 13400 So. #510 Herriman, UY 84096 or the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center c/o Dr. Roger Jenkins 41 Mall Rd. 4-East Burlington, MA 01805. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Funeral Home McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service

