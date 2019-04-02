MANCHESTER - James F. O'Gara, 69, of Manchester, died March 31, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a brief period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on March 6, 1950, to Robert and Rita (Martel) O'Gara. He graduated from Memorial High School and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Samuel B. Roberts.
James worked for Public Service Company of New Hampshire for 35 years. He had a great interest in history and electronics. He also enjoyed trips to the beach and time spent with his family.
The family includes his wife of 32 years, Pauline E. (Lemay) O'Gara of Manchester; his beloved dog, Rosie; two step-children, Stephanie Steele and her husband, Ron, of Laconia and Eric Murphy and his partner, Timothy Wu, of San Francisco, CA; five grandchildren, Cristopher Buxton, Jakob Steele, Ryan Steele, Ronnie Steele III and Ashley Steele; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Spencer and her husband, David, of Manchester.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, 103 Walker St., Manchester. Private interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or to "Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health" and reference CHaD in the memo line and mail to D-H Geisel Office of Development, ATTN: Jason Naugler, 1 Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2019