James F. O'Toole
James Francis O'Toole, 95, beloved husband and best friend of Anne passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. He died in the manner he lived - thinking of others, smiling and telling his wife and family how much he loved them.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., to James and Violet O'Toole, James graduated from the The High School of Music and Art in N.Y. before entering the U.S. Army. He proudly wore his World War II veteran hat, giving many an opportunity to thank him for his service that included time overseas in the China-Burma-India Theater. James went on to complete his BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Columbia University School of Engineering.

In February of 1952, James married the love of his life, Anne. He spent most of his adult life in Red Hook, N.Y., devotedly raising his family while pursuing an accomplished career at IBM. He was active in his community and St Christopher's Church parish as well as an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.

James is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Anne; his children and their spouses, James and Kathy O'Toole, Robert and Candy O'Toole, Patricia and David Smith; and his 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister, Doris Phillips.

A man of many talents, James led a long and happy life filled with travel, the arts, home projects and advanced technical challenges as well as his ever-present humor, love and support.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH 03110. Memorial donations may be made in James' memory to St. Christopher Church, 7411 South Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
