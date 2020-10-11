In the late afternoon of Oct. 6, 2020,our father, James Francis Briggs' world became whole again as he met his wife of 64 years in Heaven.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on May 2, 1934, he attended Bishop Brady High School and married the love of his life, Claire Nadeau, shortly after graduation. The newlyweds moved to Cheshire County to begin their life together and Jim's career in the ball bearing industry. James was a Draftsman by trade and quickly recognized for his outstanding leadership qualities. James went on to have a long, successful tenure at MPB and SBB in Keene and Lebanon, N.H., finally finishing his career at OFC and Corning out of Keene, N.H.



After retiring, Jim spent the next 25 years enjoying life with best friend, Claire, and their loving family. Jim and Claire's primary residence was in Sunapee, N.H., with vacation retreats in Scituate, Mass., and Ft. Myers, Fla., each holding a special place in their hearts.



Jimmy was a standout athlete, the captain of his high school basketball team, and loved the outdoors. He often was found playing tennis, bowling, or on the golf course, but his favorite times were on Lake Sunapee with his clan: daughter, Karen Briggs and husband, Jens Bang; his sons, Scott and Joseph Briggs and their wives, Donna and Michelle Briggs; along with his seven grandchildren, Brittany, Kyla, Jocelyn, Jacilyn, Jamison, Jenna and Joey, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ellie.



James Francis Briggs lived his life of 86 years with gratitude, humility, and grace. He was a man with a strong mind and soft heart, his word was his worth. He was incredibly witty, wise, warm-hearted and had many hidden talents, too -- a bellowing singing voice, a skillful bartender, and always had a pocket chuck full of puns and rhymes to make us smile.



We will celebrate his life and reunion in Heaven with a small family service at Our Lady of Fatima, at 11 a.m. on Saturday in New London, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Sunapee VNA, PO Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.



