As a receptionist at Birch Hill, I had frequent occasion to chat with Mr. & Mrs. OToole. Their devotion to each other was very apparent. Mr. OToole was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be missed, especially on Tavern Night where Mr. and Mrs. OToole held court to the delight of the other residents.

My condolences to Mrs. OToole and the family on their great loss.

Claire Boucher

Friend