James Francis O'Toole, 95, beloved husband and best friend of Anne passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. He died in the manner he lived - thinking of others, smiling, and telling his wife and family how much he loved them.
Born in Bronx, NY, to James and Violet O'Toole, James graduated from the The High School of Music and Art in NY before entering the U.S. Army. He proudly wore his World War II veteran hat giving many an opportunity to thank him for his service that included time overseas in the China-Burma-India Theater. James then completed his BS/MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Columbia University School of Engineering.
In 1952 James married the love of his life Anne. He spent most of his adult life in Red Hook, N.Y. devotedly raising his family while pursuing an accomplished career at IBM. He was active in his community and St Christopher's Church parish as well as an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.
James is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Anne; his children and their spouses, James and Kathy O'Toole, Robert and Candy O'Toole, Patricia and David Smith; and his ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Phillips.
A man of many talents, James led a long and happy life filled with travel, the arts, home projects and advanced technical challenges as well as his ever-present humor, love, and support.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place when we can come together to celebrate James' life.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.