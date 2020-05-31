James Francis O'Toole
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Francis O'Toole, 95, beloved husband and best friend of Anne passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. He died in the manner he lived - thinking of others, smiling, and telling his wife and family how much he loved them.

Born in Bronx, NY, to James and Violet O'Toole, James graduated from the The High School of Music and Art in NY before entering the U.S. Army. He proudly wore his World War II veteran hat giving many an opportunity to thank him for his service that included time overseas in the China-Burma-India Theater. James then completed his BS/MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Columbia University School of Engineering.

In 1952 James married the love of his life Anne. He spent most of his adult life in Red Hook, N.Y. devotedly raising his family while pursuing an accomplished career at IBM. He was active in his community and St Christopher's Church parish as well as an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.

James is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Anne; his children and their spouses, James and Kathy O'Toole, Robert and Candy O'Toole, Patricia and David Smith; and his ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Phillips.

A man of many talents, James led a long and happy life filled with travel, the arts, home projects and advanced technical challenges as well as his ever-present humor, love, and support.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place when we can come together to celebrate James' life.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 20, 2020
Miss you Dad. You were the best.
Rob OToole
Son
May 17, 2020
As a receptionist at Birch Hill, I had frequent occasion to chat with Mr. & Mrs. OToole. Their devotion to each other was very apparent. Mr. OToole was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be missed, especially on Tavern Night where Mr. and Mrs. OToole held court to the delight of the other residents.
My condolences to Mrs. OToole and the family on their great loss.
Claire Boucher
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved