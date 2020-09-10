1/1
James H. Arvanitis
1954 - 2020
James H. Arvanitis, 65, of Hooksett, NH, died September 1, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on September 15, 1954, he was the son of Harry D. and Fanny (Hasiotis) Arvanitis. He resided in Manchester most of his life before moving to Hooksett thirty years ago.

He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1973. James earned an associate degree in automotive from the Vocational Technical School of New Hampshire.

Until his retirement in 2017, James was employed as an automotive specialist with Eversource for thirty years.

Devoted to his faith, he was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

His family was the center of his world. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. James will be remembered as a loyal, generous, and caring man to his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to Walt Disney World Epcot Center, and going to the beach. He was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the New England Patriots. James will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family.

Family members include his beloved wife of forty years, Lynne (Mandeville) Arvanitis; two daughters, Heather Tebbetts and her husband, Seth, of Nashua, and Kristine Gagne of Hooksett; his cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Carter, and Isaiah; a brother, William Arvanitis of Manchester; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Services: Calling hours with social distancing and masks are Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The Trisagion Service will take place Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM in the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Michael Wilson officiating.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10 AM, in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Manchester.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
SEP
8
Service
06:30 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
I will forever remember Jim's cheery and adorable smile and personality, and, most especially, his utter devotion to Lynne and family. He fought a strong fight.... may you now rest in peace, Jim.
Judy Leslie
Friend
September 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Lynn ,and Family !
Cheryl/Alan Davie
Friend
September 7, 2020
We were so shocked to learn of Jim's passing. He was an awesome guy and I have fond memories of the times we had growing up when our families would get together. We shared the same first and last name and always kidded one another about it. Jim had a cool sense of humor about him and was always fun to be around. He cared deeply for his family and always impressed me with his work ethic and his love of life. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Lynn, Heather, and Christine during this most difficult time. Rest in peace cousin.
Jim Arvanitis
Family
September 7, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Arvanitis
September 7, 2020
The first time I met Mr. Arvanitis I made a mess out of Heather's gorgeous brand-new dresser. I never thought I would live it down nor set foot in that house again. Lucky for me, he was able to forgive and allow Heather to invite me on their fun-filled family trips going forward: Beach, camping, sleep-overs, Virginia Beach, and many times over at Walt Disney World. I am forever grateful for his kindness and generosity. He shared many of life's lessons that have molded me into the person I am today. I last saw him in January of this year in which he was still inspiring me with his words of wisdom. There are so many little things that remind me of him on a daily basis. I will continue to hold on to this. He was such a great father and husband who loved his family more than anything. I know he will be watching over them. He was truly the best and I will love and miss him forever. - Tracy S.
Tracy Solari
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies on your loss. Jim was a friend and co-worker on mine at PSNH. He will be missed. Great guy.
Ross Marple
Friend
September 7, 2020
My condolences to the Arvanitis family. I worked with Jim at Eversource. He always had a good story to tell. RIP
Gerry Boisvert
Friend
September 7, 2020
Lynne and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Jim was always so friendly and funny. He had such a joy for life. I always enjoyed chatting with him. I had no idea he was ill and I am so sorry and was shocked to hear he had passed. May you be comforted by your memories. He certainly will be missed.
Anna Wentrup
Anna Wentrup
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
I was so sad to learn of Jimmy's passing-I have known him since grammar school and throughout high school. He was always friendly, kind and loved life. I am so sorry for your loss.
Eileen Bernard
Friend
September 6, 2020
Very nice guy and family orientated. Our condolences to my cousin Lynn and her family.
Al Desruisseaux
Family
September 6, 2020
My sincere condolences,. I graduated with Jimmy. He will surely be missed.
jean vallee
Classmate
September 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you Lynne, Heather and Kristine. Jim and I worked together for many years at PSNH/Eversource. I often told him he missed his calling. He should have either been a great chef (boy did he love to cook) or a fantastic tour guide for Disney (knew that place like the back of his hand). RIP pal, your other great journey has begun.
Denis Fortin
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Lynn, Heather and Christine we are so very sorry for your loss. Jim was always the friendliest, funniest person to spend fine with. I will always remember the fun we had. May your memories bring you peace at this difficult time.
Muriel Saliba
Friend
September 5, 2020
Lynn, Heather and Christine
I remember when we first moved into the neighborhood, i thought Jim’s only car was his lawn mower, he took that thing all over the neighborhood. I also knew if Jim and I were out cutting our lawns at the same time it would take me an extra hour to cut the grass, because Jim would ride over and we would sit and tell stories and laugh. He always had funny stories.
He also never had a shortage of popsicles for all the kids playing whiffle ball in my back yard.
Jim was a great neighbor and Friend I will have fond memories of him forever.
My condolences to you all, you are in mine and Cindy’s thoughts and prayers.
Rest In Peace Jim and God Bless you

Richard and Cindy McGahey
Richard McGahey
Friend
September 5, 2020
Upon meeting Jim it became very obvious to me that he put his family at the proper place in his life. He always spoke with pride when talking about his daughters and it was always easy to see how much he loved Lynne. Jim’s conversations were filled with the things that he enjoyed and he shared that willingly. My prayers go out to his family so that they may be able to manage this sad time. Rest In Peace James. The suffering has passed.
Tim Tsantoulis
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
Lynne,

My,condolences to you and family. May he rest in peace. Prayers are said for you all during this difficult time.

Susan Lafond
Friend
