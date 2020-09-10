The first time I met Mr. Arvanitis I made a mess out of Heather's gorgeous brand-new dresser. I never thought I would live it down nor set foot in that house again. Lucky for me, he was able to forgive and allow Heather to invite me on their fun-filled family trips going forward: Beach, camping, sleep-overs, Virginia Beach, and many times over at Walt Disney World. I am forever grateful for his kindness and generosity. He shared many of life's lessons that have molded me into the person I am today. I last saw him in January of this year in which he was still inspiring me with his words of wisdom. There are so many little things that remind me of him on a daily basis. I will continue to hold on to this. He was such a great father and husband who loved his family more than anything. I know he will be watching over them. He was truly the best and I will love and miss him forever. - Tracy S.

Tracy Solari