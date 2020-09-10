James H. Arvanitis, 65, of Hooksett, NH, died September 1, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on September 15, 1954, he was the son of Harry D. and Fanny (Hasiotis) Arvanitis. He resided in Manchester most of his life before moving to Hooksett thirty years ago.
He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1973. James earned an associate degree in automotive from the Vocational Technical School of New Hampshire.
Until his retirement in 2017, James was employed as an automotive specialist with Eversource for thirty years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
His family was the center of his world. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. James will be remembered as a loyal, generous, and caring man to his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to Walt Disney World Epcot Center, and going to the beach. He was an avid New England Sports fan, especially the New England Patriots. James will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family.
Family members include his beloved wife of forty years, Lynne (Mandeville) Arvanitis; two daughters, Heather Tebbetts and her husband, Seth, of Nashua, and Kristine Gagne of Hooksett; his cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Carter, and Isaiah; a brother, William Arvanitis of Manchester; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Services: Calling hours with social distancing and masks are Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The Trisagion Service will take place Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM in the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Michael Wilson officiating.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10 AM, in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Manchester.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
.