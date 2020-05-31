James H. Dane
1927 - 2020
James H. Dane passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Born May 19, 1927 he lived his whole life in New Boston. He was pre deceased by his wife of 65 years Wilma Dane.

He served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion in New Boston, Weare and also served as district Vice Commander. He has served offices in New Boston including school board, finance committee and the historical society. He was a founding member of the New Boston Baptist Church and chairman constructing the building.

He loved traveling New Hampshire and has visited all the covered bridges. He began making maple syrup in 1975 and loved teaching others about it and getting the whole family involved. Maple weekend was the highlight of his year.

He is survived by his children Samuel Dane of New Boston, Patricia Gomes and her husband Russell of South Boston, VA, and Eric Ben Dane of Mount Vernon, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current social distancing guidelines services will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign an online guest book please visit www.frenchandrising.com




Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
