PEMBROKE - James Harold Haggett Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 75.
Jim, son of James and Emma (Giddings) Haggett, was born June 5, 1944, in Concord. He was a lifelong resident of Pembroke, where he worked at Stanhurst Farm for more than 40 years while raising his family and taking care of his own small farm.
Jim enjoyed a humble life filled with family and friends. He thrived being outside, cutting wood and keeping busy around the house and in his workshop. Jim was invested in preserving history, whether through teaching his grandchildren traditional homesteading ways, collecting antiques, or through his work with the Pembroke Historical Society. Jim will be fondly remembered for his strong work ethic, selflessness, and mischievous twinkle in his eye as he entertained his children and grandchildren with jokes, stories and magic tricks.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda (Rogers) Haggett, and their six children and spouses, Tammy and Ki, Tina and Mark, James Jr. and Jessica, Justin and Vanesa, Sheridan and Stacey, and Shane and Nicki. Jim and Linda are blessed with 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Nancy Remick, Sharon Hill-Stamp, and brother Kenneth Haggett.
He was predeceased by his father, James Benjamin Haggett; his mother, Emma (Giddings) Haggett; and his brother, Edward Haggett.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a service and Celebration of Life at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 310 Sheep Davis Road in Concord.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2020