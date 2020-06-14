James H. Joki (71) has been welcomed by our Father, his Savior, Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2019. His passing was peaceful after a long battle with an illness.



Jim resided in Pepperell, Mass., for almost 40 years before moving to Deltona,Fla.



Jim was born in Groton, Mass., on Aug. 11, 1949, to George M. and Alice (Nutting) Joki Sr. He graduated from North Middlesex Regional High School, Townsend, Mass., class of 1967.



He became a master forklift technician and continued in his field until his retirement in 2013 from McKinnon Equipment, Orlando, Fla.



Jim had many passions in life, his Penelope always first, fishing, car shows, known as the "trail master" to his snowmobiling buddies, muscle cars, loved to talk politics, his love for animals, and all sorts of outdoor activities to include his pool. He loved to tease us up in New England, "just living the good life."



"Good friends and good times are two things that become more valuable the older you get."



Jim's survived by his best friend wife of 41 years, Penelope Joki; brother Jean and Doris Joki of Westford, Mass. Preceded in in death by 10 years his brother and sister-in-law Joe and Ester Joki, Brookline, N.H. Children: James H. Joki Jr., Fitchburg, Mass., Kathleen Jackson, Sandown, N.H., Maryanne Hardy, Gardner, Mass., Robert Hardy Jr., Mechanicsburg, Pa., James Hardy, Pepperell, Mass., Trisha Hardy, Northfield, N.H. Jim's also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Jim's ashes will be laid to rest at the family plot in Pinegrove Cemetery in Brookline, N.H., where he will join his brother and sister-in-law. Due to COVID-19, the service has been delayed and should take place in July. It will be announced in the coming weeks .



