The services for James H. Joki Sr, that were postponed due to coronavirus have been scheduled for July 25 at 11 a.m.



A graveside service will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery 14 Pepperell Road Brookline, N.H. Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of life gathering at the home of David Joki immediately after the service.



