James Henry Angwin

Guest Book
  • "Dear Pauline & Family: We were sad to read the obit that..."
    - Carlene and Dick McManis
  • "I feel great sympathy for all the Angwin family. I want to..."
    - Lil Smith
  • "Uncle Jim, Ill always remember your help with my 7th grade..."
    - Kevin Dutton
  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God continue to..."
Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beaver Meadow Golf Course
1 Beaver Meadow Dr
Concord, NH
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Beaver Meadow Golf Course
1 Beaver Meadow Dr
Concord, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "Jim" Henry Angwin died peacefully after a brief illness on October 23, 2019, in Concord, NH at the age of 83.

Jim was born and raised in the Concord area and graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1954 followed by a 4 year career in the Navy. Thanks to his Navy education, he found his calling, and embarked on a career in electrical engineering, ultimately spending 30 years with GTE Sylvania in Hillsborough, NH. After retiring in 1991, Jim followed his passions aggressively. He was an avid runner, competing in the Burlington, VT and Montreal marathons, as well as running in many local races. Jim was an avid skier and volunteer instructor at the Loon Mountain Adaptive Ski Program. He traveled the world skiing with friends and family, but more than anything, he enjoyed hitting the slopes of NH with his grandkids. As ski trips and running faded, Jim turned to hiking and golfing. He joined the 4000 footers' club with his great friend, Jack Johns. Throughout the year, Jim and Jack hiked the rail trails for miles throughout NH. They especially enjoyed bushwhacking, exploring cellar holes, animal dens and fishing holes. When he wasn't hiking, you could find Jim on the golf course. He enjoyed playing with a group of friends locally and across the US.

Throughout his life, Jim was dedicated to family. Whether it was enjoying his eleven grandchildren at "Camp Spoil", watching them participate in athletic, music and academic events, or just driving someone somewhere, Jim and his wife Pauline loved to be part of their lives. Above all else, he loved being "Pop", and was proud of all of them.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pauline Dallaire Angwin, his four children and their spouses: Denise Angwin and husband Ralph Mason of Chelmsford, MA, Diane Angwin and husband Paul Danahy of Chelmsford, MA, Michael Angwin and wife Rachelle Angwin of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Maureen Anderson and husband Greg Anderson of Concord, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Abigail and Ellen Angwin, Isabelle, Andre and Claire Danahy, Mackenzie and James Angwin, and Lauren, Arthur, Jasper and Hunter Anderson; a sister, Lorraine Iacopino and her husband, Vincent Iacopino of Newbury, NH, his longtime friend, Jack Johns of Hillsborough, NH, and many nieces and nephews in New England and throughout the United States.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Leona Angwin, of Concord, NH, and two brothers, Thomas and Albert Angwin.

Calling hours will be at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St, Concord, NH on Saturday, November 9 from 2-5pm. There will be a celebration of his life at Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 1 Beaver Meadow Dr, Concord, NH on Sunday, November 10 from 1-4pm with a program beginning at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Friends of the North Country Rail Trail ( fnrt.org or FNRT-MC, PO Box 154, Andover, NH 03216).
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.