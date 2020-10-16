1/1
James Henry Gillis
1940 - 2020
James Henry Gillis, 80, of Manchester passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. James was born in East Boston on August 4, 1940. He was the son of John and Lillian Gillis (Souther).

James grew up in East Boston and worked as a production worker at Anheuser Busch for 28 years until he retired. James loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed retirement.

Jim and his wife Judy loved to camp and travel, especially cruising. Jim always loved to fish with his little brother, Billy. Jim enjoyed watching football and baseball with friends. Family and friends were the jewels in his life.

James is predeceased by his wife Judith Gillis (Madden), sister Margret Allard and brother John Gillis.

He is survived by his daughter Deborah Groshong, son Michael Gillis, sister Mary Gillis, brother William Gillis and grandchildren Kathleen, Ron and Morgan.



Visitation will be on October 19, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover Street, Manchester. A private service will follow. The public is invited to meet for the burial at 2pm at Hillside Cemetery in Weare NH.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
OCT
19
Burial
02:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
