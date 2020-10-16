James Henry Gillis, 80, of Manchester passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. James was born in East Boston on August 4, 1940. He was the son of John and Lillian Gillis (Souther).James grew up in East Boston and worked as a production worker at Anheuser Busch for 28 years until he retired. James loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed retirement.Jim and his wife Judy loved to camp and travel, especially cruising. Jim always loved to fish with his little brother, Billy. Jim enjoyed watching football and baseball with friends. Family and friends were the jewels in his life.James is predeceased by his wife Judith Gillis (Madden), sister Margret Allard and brother John Gillis.He is survived by his daughter Deborah Groshong, son Michael Gillis, sister Mary Gillis, brother William Gillis and grandchildren Kathleen, Ron and Morgan.Visitation will be on October 19, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover Street, Manchester. A private service will follow. The public is invited to meet for the burial at 2pm at Hillside Cemetery in Weare NH.