ANDOVER - James A. Humphrey, 94, of Andover, died on Jan. 2, 2004.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He also served as a New Hampshire State Trooper.
SERVICES: Interment is planned for Friday, Sept. 27, at noon in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Family members, including his recently identified son, David Rasanen, formerly of Bedford, now of California, welcome those who knew him to join in laying his remains to rest and meet and share remembrances of his life.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 25, 2019