Service Information Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street North Woodstock , NH 03262 (603)-745-3925 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Fournier-Hale Funeral Home Woodstock , NH Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Lincoln , NH Burial 2:00 PM Riverside Cemetery Lincoln , NH

James Israel Stephen Bujeaud, 74, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on December 2nd, 2019. "Jimmy" fought a lengthy, but quiet, battle with melanoma cancer.



Jimmy was born in Plymouth, NH in 1945; one of 8 children born to Joseph S. and Lucienne B. (Arsenault) Bujeaud. Jimmy grew up in Woodstock and graduated from Lincoln High School. He went on to serve his country in the Army, spending much of his enlisted time overseas during the Vietnam War. Jimmy was a decorated marksman as well as a specialist with the Nike missile program. Jimmy was also a talented carpenter. After leaving the Army he started his own construction business, B&M Construction, with partner Phil McMorran. Many of the original ski homes at Loon Mountain were built by B&M Construction. After B&M Construction, Jimmy found employment at the Lincoln paper mill in the 1980s, and from 1981-1985 he served on the Town of Lincoln Board of Selectmen. When the paper mill went out of business, Jimmy moved on to what would eventually become his "life's work" - building bridges. Jimmy started his bridge building career with ED Swett before landing at R.S. Audley Inc. Jimmy spent 30+ years with Audley. He worked hard and loved his job and eventually became a bridge superintendent. He directed crews who built some of the biggest bridges in NH, ME & VT.



In 1969, Jimmy met the love of his life, Nancy Colford. They were introduced when she tripped over his broken leg while waitressing at the Black Bear in Lincoln (currently Lahout's Ski Shop). They married in 1970 and had 2 children; Joseph "J.J." Bujeaud of Lincoln, NH and Nicholas "Nick" Bujeaud of East Hartford, CT.



Jimmy, sometimes known to strangers as "Upside Down Tomato Plants Guy" or "Christmas Lights Guy", had many interests, most of them involving the outdoors. As a younger man he loved to hunt and fish and explore Lincoln Woods, on foot or by snowmobile. He enjoyed watching his boys play sports as they grew up. He loved to work on his house, inside and out, and had a talent for gardening and lawn care. Jimmy also enjoyed sitting down to a leisurely card game with Nancy and his brother and sister-in-law, Roderick and Joan Rand (Berlin, NH). Jimmy was an active 50-year member of American Legion Post 83 in Lincoln. In his later years, "Grampa" was mostly happy spending time with his 3 grandchildren; Evan (11), Oliver (7) and Elizabeth (1).



Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by Nancy, his wife of 49 years. He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers; Paul, Michael and Robert, one sister Joanne, and his daughter-in-law Claire. In addition to Nancy, he is survived by son J.J., son Nick and his partner Mary Deppe, sister Rita and her husband Edward (Glendale, AZ), sister Mona (Melbourne, FL), sister Monica (Lincoln, NH), numerous nieces and nephews, and his three devoted grandchildren.



Jimmy will be celebrated with calling hours at the Fournier-Hale Funeral Home in Woodstock on Sunday, December 15th, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln on Monday, December 16th, at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. A burial ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to American Legion Post 83, Lincoln, NH or St. Joseph's Church, Lincoln, NH. To share memories and condolences go to





