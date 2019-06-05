SANDOWN - James J. "Jim" Devine, 69, a 40-year resident of Sandown, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Born on Sept. 6, 1949, in Lawrence, Mass., he was the son of the late Christopher Devine and Emma (Duggan) Devine.
Jim was a varsity basketball and football player at Tenney High School in Methuen, Mass., and pursued secondary education at Merrimack College.
On May 20, 1973, he married Maureen Quinlan. They raised three children, Matthew, Erin and Patrick.
Jim was the founder and president of H.O.P. Sales & Service.
In addition, he was a member of the 1st New Hampshire Volunteer Cavalry and The Governor's Horse Guard.
Family members include his wife Maureen; his three children, Matthew and his wife Jaime, Erin and her husband Mark, and Patrick and his wife Melissa; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, Liliana, Norah, Nolan, Samuel and Alison; his brother, Steve; his two sisters, Nancy and Susan; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in Zorvino Vineyards, 226 Main St., Sandown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CMC New England Heart and Vascular Institute in support of cardiac research. Donations can be made online at https://www.catholicmedicalcenter.org/giving/donate-online or by mail at: Catholic Medical Center, Philanthropy Office, 100 MacGregor St., Manchester, N.H. 03102.
Checks can be made payable to CMC.
Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home of Plaistow is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 5, 2019