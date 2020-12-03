I do not know the family although James couldn't help but smile loudly while he proudly shared his love for them. Stories of the love he shared with his family brightened his little office. Accomplishments of his daughter and son, the cherished gardening project that he shared with his wife, skiing, and traveling abroad brightened a dim day. James's kindness was like no other. He was God sent. I will never forget his stories and his kindness. Prayers and thoughts go out to his family. May memories cause more smiles than tears!

Debbie Banaian