James J. Foster Jr.
1949 - 2020
James J. Foster Jr., 71, of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Abington, Pennsylvania on March 30, 1949. He was the son of the late James J. Foster and Muriel C. Hannas Foster.

James completed his undergraduate studies in 1971 at Slippery Rock University and received a graduate degree in Social Work from Boston College in 1975. He was a leader in the Mental Health community of Manchester, NH for over 40 years as a Psychotherapist and owner of James J. Foster & Associates, LTD. His true gift was helping people, including training aspiring mental health professionals and, most importantly, helping clients with their individual needs. His legacy will carry on through the family practice.

His most cherished time was spent with his family. He loved outdoor adventure, traveling, trivia, cooking, home projects and hosting get togethers.

James was devoted to his family. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy L. Foster and his four children, Sarah Foster Smith of New Cumberland, PA, Megan Foster of Carlisle, PA, Taylor Foster of Nashua, NH, Lexi Foster of Goffstown, NH and two grandchildren Briana Barbagallo and Owen Barbagallo of New Cumberland, PA. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Joseph Foster of Bala Cynwyd, PA and his sister, Susan M. Hoes of Pointe au Baril, Ontario, Canada.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday December 5th from 10am to 12pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
French & Rising - Goffstown
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
I do not know the family although James couldn't help but smile loudly while he proudly shared his love for them. Stories of the love he shared with his family brightened his little office. Accomplishments of his daughter and son, the cherished gardening project that he shared with his wife, skiing, and traveling abroad brightened a dim day. James's kindness was like no other. He was God sent. I will never forget his stories and his kindness. Prayers and thoughts go out to his family. May memories cause more smiles than tears!
Debbie Banaian
